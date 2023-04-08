Morgan Stanley Trims Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Target Price to $37.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Bank OZK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $31.48 and a 12 month high of $49.52.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,184,000 after acquiring an additional 442,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,927,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,510,000 after acquiring an additional 230,108 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,973,000 after acquiring an additional 225,744 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,102,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,178,000 after acquiring an additional 221,230 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after acquiring an additional 235,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

