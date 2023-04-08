Motive Wealth Advisors Has $1.02 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Motive Wealth Advisors lessened its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $234.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $261.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.43 and its 200 day moving average is $226.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

