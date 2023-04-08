Motive Wealth Advisors Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 4.1% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $88.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $104.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.