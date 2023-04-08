Motive Wealth Advisors Purchases 34,809 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,809 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 8.5% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,152 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,565 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,221 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,368,000 after acquiring an additional 699,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,617,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,595,000 after acquiring an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $67.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

