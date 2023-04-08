M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Cut to $125.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTB. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $117.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 148.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 887.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

