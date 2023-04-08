M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Cut to $125.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on MTB. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.
Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $117.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 148.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 887.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
