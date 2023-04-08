My DeFi Pet Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0645 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.89 million and $490,296.70 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,138 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

