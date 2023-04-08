Nano (XNO) Market Cap Achieves $121.42 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. Nano has a total market cap of $121.42 million and $1.09 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,031.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00322832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.59 or 0.00565761 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00073147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00444820 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

