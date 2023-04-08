Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,012 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,685 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $119,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Adobe by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 437,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 143.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock worth $202,841,000 after acquiring an additional 434,644 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %

ADBE traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $380.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $455.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.