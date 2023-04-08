Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 507,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,448 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $83,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,274,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 472,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,580,000 after purchasing an additional 47,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $169.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,302. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.04 and its 200-day moving average is $164.41.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.