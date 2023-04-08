Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $72.22 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,454 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Zoetis worth $72,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,392,000 after buying an additional 772,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after buying an additional 721,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 240.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,479,000 after buying an additional 664,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 21.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.94. 1,594,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,765. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.92. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

