Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $90.21 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,318,592 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,489 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $90,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 37.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,991,000 after buying an additional 286,656 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,101,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDB traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,979. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

