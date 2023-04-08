Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,987,562 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189,868 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.5% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $139,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20,359,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,060,212. The company has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

