Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 130,143 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,143 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Novartis worth $113,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Novartis by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Novartis by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.26. 1,986,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,184. The stock has a market cap of $212.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.63. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $96.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.