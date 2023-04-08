Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 45,214 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 45,214 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Danaher worth $130,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,485,000 after purchasing an additional 279,432 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,183,000 after purchasing an additional 431,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,341,000 after purchasing an additional 328,151 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,939,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,017,624,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.86.

DHR traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.96. 2,043,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.21. The company has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

