NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $45.51 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00007150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00062475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00039292 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017583 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001214 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

