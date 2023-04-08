Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTOIY. Societe Generale raised Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $24.53 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $26.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2322 per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.12. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

