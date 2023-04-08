Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.27. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Nippon Steel Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

