North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.60

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.60 and traded as high as C$23.55. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$23.30, with a volume of 40,223 shares changing hands.

NOA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Pi Financial raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.81.

The stock has a market cap of C$648.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total transaction of C$924,000.00. Corporate insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

