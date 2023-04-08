North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3,737.14

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,737.14 ($46.41) and traded as low as GBX 3,390 ($42.10). North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,455 ($42.91), with a volume of 4,241 shares traded.
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £467.81 million, a P/E ratio of -270.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,728.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,548.37.
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a GBX 20 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -172.55%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.
