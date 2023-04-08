Northcoast Research Downgrades Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Neutral

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $180.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.88.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BA opened at $211.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 193.95 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.87 and its 200 day moving average is $183.49. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boeing will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.