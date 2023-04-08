Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NECB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.

Northeast Community Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 53.1% per year over the last three years. Northeast Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NECB opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Northeast Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $205.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $21.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Michael Cirillo purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $61,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NECB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,756 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 79,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.