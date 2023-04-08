Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.15. Approximately 3,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.
Northway Financial Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62.
Northway Financial Company Profile
Northway Financial, Inc is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It also provides general commercial banking services and offers commercial, construction, real estate mortgages, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Conway, NH.
Further Reading
