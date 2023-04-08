Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.23

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.23 and traded as low as $28.08. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 14,147 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Norwood Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Norwood Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a market cap of $229.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO William S. Lance sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $77,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 398,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

Featured Articles

