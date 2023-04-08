Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,151 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Novartis were worth $14,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 146.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 1.3 %

Novartis stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,184. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $212.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.63.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is 71.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.