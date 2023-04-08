Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading Down 0.7%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.39. Approximately 16,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 36,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Nubeva Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 11.95. The company has a market cap of C$94.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.25.

About Nubeva Technologies

(Get Rating)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. The company engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. Nubeva Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.