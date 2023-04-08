Numis (LON:NUM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $219.90

Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 219.90 ($2.73) and traded as low as GBX 208.50 ($2.59). Numis shares last traded at GBX 211.50 ($2.63), with a volume of 70,729 shares.

Numis Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 220.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 205.72. The firm has a market cap of £232.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1,762.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41.

Numis Company Profile

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment banking services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Ireland. The company offers investment banking services, including corporate broking, debt advisory, equity capital markets, growth capital solutions, IPOs, and mergers and acquisitions.

