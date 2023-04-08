NYM 24 Hour Volume Reaches $988,446.64 (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. NYM has a total market capitalization of $74.44 million and approximately $988,446.64 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000818 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NYM has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.00337719 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About NYM

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 393,350,569.464319 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.22994848 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $964,874.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

