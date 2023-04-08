Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

In related news, Director John Abbott sold 42,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $128,758.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.