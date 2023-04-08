Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $339.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $339.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ODFL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $341.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $325.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $343.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.18. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

