Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $93.05 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

