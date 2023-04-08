ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 228.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ON stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,530,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,720. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 10th. Summit Insights upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

