Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPHD) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPHD – Get Rating) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. 62,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,649% from the average session volume of 3,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Oncology Pharma Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

Oncology Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.