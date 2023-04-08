Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONCT. StockNews.com started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 455,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 167,268 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 205,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

