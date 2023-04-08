Orchard Funding Group plc (ORCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Orchard Funding Group Price Performance

Shares of ORCH stock opened at GBX 41.50 ($0.52) on Friday. Orchard Funding Group has a twelve month low of GBX 37 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 65.90 ($0.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.05. The stock has a market cap of £8.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.86 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 43.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 46.56.

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

