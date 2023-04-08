Orchid Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.97 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. Orchid has a market cap of $60.87 million and $1.97 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0881 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008019 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00030753 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019030 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003456 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,015.32 or 1.00008870 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08732742 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,655,251.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.