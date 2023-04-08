O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $861.13. 251,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,603. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $830.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $809.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

