O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 42,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,803,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $861.13. 251,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,603. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $873.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $830.43 and a 200 day moving average of $809.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

