OriginTrail 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.03 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $125.95 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars.

