Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $61.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.55.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Ovintiv by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

