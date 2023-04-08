Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Lowered to $42.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $201,837,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,061,000 after purchasing an additional 69,047 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,100,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,621,000 after purchasing an additional 618,203 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.