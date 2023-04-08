Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,351 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,152 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,565 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,221 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,368,000 after acquiring an additional 699,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,617,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,595,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IEFA stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

