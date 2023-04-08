Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 103,939 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,396 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,179 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

DIS opened at $99.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.24 and its 200-day moving average is $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $133.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

