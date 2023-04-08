Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $184.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $214.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.66.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

