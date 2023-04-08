Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $693,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 13.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in AON by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in AON by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 4.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $322.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.89. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

