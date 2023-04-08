Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,030 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.