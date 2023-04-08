Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 448 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 11,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in DexCom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in DexCom by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $112.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.21. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $130.18.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $633,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $633,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,130 shares of company stock worth $22,363,029. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

