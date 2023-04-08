Patron Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,570 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,840 shares of company stock valued at $15,961,460 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DRI stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.70. 1,282,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,953. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

