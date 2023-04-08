Patron Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Patron Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,565 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.9% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,393,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,105 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,093.3% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 1,528,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,705 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 459.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,673,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after buying an additional 1,138,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,039,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after buying an additional 1,009,177 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,134. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

