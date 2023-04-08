Patron Partners LLC Invests $214,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Insider Activity

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,734,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,988,805. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.