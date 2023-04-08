Patron Partners LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 472,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,362,000 after buying an additional 191,081 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Argus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.59.

ISRG traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.90. 1,026,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,669. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.53. The company has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

